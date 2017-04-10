100% increase in salted fish prices ahead of Sham El-Nassim
Consequently, there was a significant decline in sales of about 50 percent, fish traders told Egypt Today. "There is a notable increase in salted fish prices, EGP150 for 1 kg of fesikh, compared to EGP60 during the previous year, and ringa prices also raised to EGP60 up from EGP 30, while prices in supermarkets rose to EGP 250 and EGP300 respectively for one kilo," a fish wholesaler, Ahmed Kewan, told Egypt Today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|513,706
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC