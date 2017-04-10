100% increase in salted fish prices a...

100% increase in salted fish prices ahead of Sham El-Nassim

Consequently, there was a significant decline in sales of about 50 percent, fish traders told Egypt Today. "There is a notable increase in salted fish prices, EGP150 for 1 kg of fesikh, compared to EGP60 during the previous year, and ringa prices also raised to EGP60 up from EGP 30, while prices in supermarkets rose to EGP 250 and EGP300 respectively for one kilo," a fish wholesaler, Ahmed Kewan, told Egypt Today.

