10 Egyptian women, Missionaries of Charity honoured by Indian embassy

Cairo, April 4 - A young scientist who turned trash into biofuel, educationists, filmmakers and humanitarian workers were among 10 distinguished women from Egypt who were honoured for their exceptional achievements and contributions in a wide array of fields by the Indian Embassy in Egypt. The 10 women and one institution - the Missionaries of Charity - were felicitated as part of the 'India by the Nile 2017' celebration of Indian music, dance, theatre, food and well-being, at a reception in the Indian Embassy here.

Chicago, IL

