Why the curse of the mummy was more like a gentle warning

2 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

THE curse of the mummy on anyone who dares to disturb the dead is one of the most enduring superstitions of modern times. But a new exhibition has revealed how the tombs of ancient Egyptians were in fact reused many times - and the 'curse' was more likely to be a polite request to keep out.

Chicago, IL

