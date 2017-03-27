UPDATE 1-Egypt expects inflation to start easing by December - minister
Egypt expects inflation to start easing by November or December, a year after abandoning its currency peg and seeing prices soar as the pound lost half its value, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday. Annual urban consumer price inflation rose last month to its highest level in more than three decades, hitting 30.2 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,362
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC