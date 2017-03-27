UPDATE 1-Egypt expects inflation to s...

UPDATE 1-Egypt expects inflation to start easing by December - minister

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Egypt expects inflation to start easing by November or December, a year after abandoning its currency peg and seeing prices soar as the pound lost half its value, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday. Annual urban consumer price inflation rose last month to its highest level in more than three decades, hitting 30.2 percent.

Chicago, IL

