U.S. 6-day cash management bills high rate 0.515 pct
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department said its auction of 6-day cash management bills brought these results: 6-DAY BILLS High Rate: 0.515% Investment Rate*: 0.522% Price: $99.991417 Allotted at High: 43.75% Total Tendered: $73,550,000,000 Total Accepted: $20,000,000,000 Issue Date: 03/09/2017 Maturity Date: 03/15/2017 CUSIP: 912796QG7 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, March 7 Hundreds of Egyptians protested around the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and surrounding government offices, after a change to the way bread rations are managed raised fears that the government was cutting food subsidies by the back door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|513,112
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC