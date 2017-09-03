U.S. 6-day cash management bills high rate 0.515 pct

U.S. 6-day cash management bills high...

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Treasury Department said its auction of 6-day cash management bills brought these results: 6-DAY BILLS High Rate: 0.515% Investment Rate*: 0.522% Price: $99.991417 Allotted at High: 43.75% Total Tendered: $73,550,000,000 Total Accepted: $20,000,000,000 Issue Date: 03/09/2017 Maturity Date: 03/15/2017 CUSIP: 912796QG7 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, March 7 Hundreds of Egyptians protested around the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and surrounding government offices, after a change to the way bread rations are managed raised fears that the government was cutting food subsidies by the back door.

Chicago, IL

