Theme announced for papal trip to Egypt

Bishop Emmanuel Bishay, the Coptic Catholic bishop of Luxor, has announced that "the Pope of peace in Egypt" is the motto of Pope Francis's upcoming apostolic journey to Cairo. The papal visit, which will take place April 28-29, follows invitations from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the nation's Catholic bishops, Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar.

