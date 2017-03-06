The Latest: Somalia president critici...

The Latest: Somalia president criticizes new US travel ban

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Latest developments on President Donald Trump's new travel ban and the reaction from around the world : Somalia's new president is criticizing the revised U.S. travel ban, telling journalists that "definitely" he would prefer it be lifted and reminding the United States that it has a large Somali community. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who holds both U.S. and Somali citizenship after having lived for many years in the United States, spoke on Tuesday during a visit by the United Nations secretary-general.

