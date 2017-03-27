The airline is going through a crisis...

The airline is going through a crisis, which has a big impact on revenue and profits.

The flotation of the Egyptian pound augmented air carrier EgyptAir's already significant losses to more than LE15 billion, said Civil Aviation Minister Sherif Fathy . However, he added, the company was able to add nine new airplanes to its fleet, despite the difficult circumstances.

