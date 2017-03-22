Syria emigration leaves country witho...

Syria emigration leaves country without opposition to Caliphate

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Nonie Darwish - Egyptian-American human rights activist and Director of "Former Muslims United" says that the West is giving a dangerously peaceful message to Islam, one that threatens "U.S. citizens, Western freedoms and democracy." Writing for the Washington-based Gatestone Institute, Darwish says that the West's conciliatory approach to the Muslim Brotherhood and extremist Islam, including the near-blanket acceptance of Muslim refugees, gives the following message to moderate Muslims: "There is nothing that [you] or anyone else should fear from the possible infiltration of radical Islam! Look at us, Western governments! We are bringing in refugees who cannot be vetted even if they are ISIS infiltrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Banned Aid 513,209
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC