Syria emigration leaves country without opposition to Caliphate

Nonie Darwish - Egyptian-American human rights activist and Director of "Former Muslims United" says that the West is giving a dangerously peaceful message to Islam, one that threatens "U.S. citizens, Western freedoms and democracy." Writing for the Washington-based Gatestone Institute, Darwish says that the West's conciliatory approach to the Muslim Brotherhood and extremist Islam, including the near-blanket acceptance of Muslim refugees, gives the following message to moderate Muslims: "There is nothing that [you] or anyone else should fear from the possible infiltration of radical Islam! Look at us, Western governments! We are bringing in refugees who cannot be vetted even if they are ISIS infiltrators.

