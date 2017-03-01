Sectarian Tensions Flare in Egypt as ...

Sectarian Tensions Flare in Egypt as Christians flee ISIL in Sinai

Several hundred Egyptian Christians have fled their homes in North Sinai over the last few days following a series of murders attributed to supporters of the so-called Islamic State. Since the end of January at least seven people have been attacked and killed in the provincial capital, El Arish.

