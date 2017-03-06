Saudi foreign minister to visit Cairo...

Saudi foreign minister to visit Cairo amid heated relations

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Al Bawaba

Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir will visit Egypt next week as part of efforts to address tensions between the two countries, Egyptian MPs told reporters on Wednesday. "A number of Egyptian diplomats have visited Saudi Arabia and vice versa in past weeks to prepare the ground for al-Jubeir's visit," said Mostafa Bakri, an independent MP and journalist.

