Raising Ramses: 3,000-year-old statue lifted from ditch

Raising Ramses: Archaeologists lift 3,000-year-old statue of Egyptian Pharaoh considered 'one of the most important discoveries ever' from muddy ditch in Cairo slum This is the moment archaeologists lifted a 3,000-year-old statue of an Egyptian Pharaoh considered 'one of the most important discoveries ever' from a muddy ditch. Experts descended on the Souq al-Khamis district of the capital Cairo and used a crane to lift the statue, which is believed to depict revered Pharaoh Ramses II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.