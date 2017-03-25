Police clash with anti-Christian mob in southern Egypt
LUXOR, Egypt - Police have used tear gas to disperse an angry mob of Muslims approaching Christian homes in southern Egypt. The trouble in the Moheidat district south of the ancient city of Luxor began when Muslim villagers suspected that a Christian teenager who allegedly converted to Islam was being held captive by her family as punishment.
