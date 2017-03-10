Philae

Philae

This is the temple of Isis who was the equivalent of Venus in Roman Mythology & Aphrodite in classical Greece. After the Aswan Low Dam was completed in 1902 these ruins periodically became flooded for 8 months of the year.

