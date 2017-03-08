Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas i...

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 7, 2014.

U.S. President Donald Trump invited Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to the White House to discuss resuming peace talks in their first contact since Trump took office in January. The White House said in a statement that the two leaders on Friday discussed ways to advance peace throughout the Middle East, including a comprehensive agreement that would end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

