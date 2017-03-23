Over 400 students fall ill of Egypt army's school meals3 min ago

At least 435 students fell ill of suspected food poisoning in public schools across Egypt on Tuesday and today after consuming government-issued school meals, health officials said. Egypt's Health Ministry announced today that 312 students in schools in Cairo, Suez and Aswan were hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning, in a succession of mass food poisoning incidents that started earlier this month caused by the school meals, produced by a military-owned company.

