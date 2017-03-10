Oberoi is increasing its presence on the Nile with another luxury cruiser.

The Oberoi Group announced that The Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser, Egypt will sail between Aswan and Luxor, offering a four and six night itinerary. The Group already operates another luxury cruiser, The Oberoi Zahra, and will be increasing its presence on the Nile with The Oberoi Philae.

