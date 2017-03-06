No progress made on restoring ties with Cairo: Iran
Despite its vitality for the Middle East, no special advance has been made on relations between Tehran and Cairo, stalled for about four decades now, a spokesman with Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday. "Currently, there is no special progress and relations are at the same level as they were in the past," Bahram Qassemi replied to a Tehran Times question in a press conference in Tehran.
