No progress made on restoring ties wi...

No progress made on restoring ties with Cairo: Iran

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Despite its vitality for the Middle East, no special advance has been made on relations between Tehran and Cairo, stalled for about four decades now, a spokesman with Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday. "Currently, there is no special progress and relations are at the same level as they were in the past," Bahram Qassemi replied to a Tehran Times question in a press conference in Tehran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Chief Zio Watch 513,096
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC