Nearly 100 students treated for food poisoning in Egypt

Egypt's Health Ministry says 98 students in the Nile Delta north of Cairo have been treated for food poisoning symptoms in the second case of suspected mass poisoning caused by government-issued lunches this month. Hanaa Sorour, a ministry official based in the delta, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that all the affected students were released from the hospital after suffering stomach aches, vomiting and a slight fever the day before.

