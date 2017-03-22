Nearly 100 students treated for food poisoning in Egypt
Egypt's Health Ministry says 98 students in the Nile Delta north of Cairo have been treated for food poisoning symptoms in the second case of suspected mass poisoning caused by government-issued lunches this month. Hanaa Sorour, a ministry official based in the delta, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that all the affected students were released from the hospital after suffering stomach aches, vomiting and a slight fever the day before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,209
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC