Mumbai doctors enter record books aft...

Mumbai doctors enter record books after successful operation on Eman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Mumbai's doctors have pulled off a world record. The most eagerly awaited surgery on Egyptian national Eman Ahmed Abdulati, 36, touted to be the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg, has finally taken place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 hr DaniEl 513,118
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) 9 hr Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC