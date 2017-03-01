Merkel visits Egypt with eye on stemm...

Merkel visits Egypt with eye on stemming migration

Star Tribune

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday pledged to boost support for Egypt's economic development and partner with Cairo to help address the region's refugee crisis, with an eye on stemming the flow of migrants to Europe. After meeting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Merkel told reporters she had discussed providing assistance and equipment to stop human traffickers from using Egypt as a transit country.

Chicago, IL

