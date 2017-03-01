Merkel visits Egypt with eye on stemming migration
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday pledged to boost support for Egypt's economic development and partner with Cairo to help address the region's refugee crisis, with an eye on stemming the flow of migrants to Europe. After meeting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Merkel told reporters she had discussed providing assistance and equipment to stop human traffickers from using Egypt as a transit country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|18 min
|Coco loco
|513,063
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC