Legal Research Reports: Egypt: Sexual Violence Against Women
Violence against women has been a significant social and legal problem in Egypt for decades. The two main legislative instruments protecting women from sexual violence are the Egyptian Constitution of 2014 and the Criminal Code of 1937 and its amendments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|20 min
|Mrs Sunny
|513,337
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC