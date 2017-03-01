Kenya Prisons positive on upcoming Af...

Kenya Prisons positive on upcoming Africa Club championship

Reigning national men's volleyball champions Kenya Prisons have set their eyes on continental glory when they make a return to the Africa Club championship set to spike off on 15th -28th of this month in Tunis, Tunisia. After missing the continental showpiece last year in Cairo, Egypt due to financial constraints the Prison Warders are targeting to replicate their performance in 2011 where they finished second behind powerhouse Al Ahly.

Chicago, IL

