Jewish tales of Arab lands on stage

Jewish tales of Arab lands on stage

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

The Jewish Women's Theatre , an L.A.-based troupe that was founded to give Jewish women spaces to share their stories, is bringing new material to the Bay Area for the fourth year in a row. The new collection being presented at the Osher Marin JCC and Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto features stories on immigration, social change and the importance of self-care - topics that are particularly resonant in the current political climate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Banned Aid 513,209
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC