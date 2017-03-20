Jewish tales of Arab lands on stage

The Jewish Women's Theatre , an L.A.-based troupe that was founded to give Jewish women spaces to share their stories, is bringing new material to the Bay Area for the fourth year in a row. The new collection being presented at the Osher Marin JCC and Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto features stories on immigration, social change and the importance of self-care - topics that are particularly resonant in the current political climate.

