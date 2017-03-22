INTERVIEW-Saudi retail property developer shows faith in Egypt

Saudi-owned retail property developer Marakez is investing 15 billion Egyptian pounds in Egypt and could double that within five years as the country pushes through economic reforms. Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has been trying to revive its economy since a 2011 uprising ushered in an era of political and economic turmoil, deterring tourists and foreign investors that were major sources of hard currency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.