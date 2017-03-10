Interview: Promising horizons awaitin...

Interview: Promising horizons awaiting Egypt-China archaeological...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

There are promising horizons awaiting the Egyptian-Chinese first-ever archaeological cooperation with the first Chinese archeological team coming to Egypt later this year, Zahi Hawass, Egypt's top archaeologist and former antiquities minister said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua. "When the Chinese team starts their first season here, of course we're going to cooperate in many things, in excavations, 3D and radar technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr DaniEl 513,116
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC