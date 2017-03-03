Interview: Egypt's 1st female governo...

Interview: Egypt's 1st female governor proud of women's rising role

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Egypt's recently-appointed first female governor vowed on Thursday to meet the aspirations and expectations of her people in an exclusive interview with Xinhua, and expressed mixed feeling of responsibility and joy to have the honor of being the first female governor in Egypt and the Arab world. Nadia Abdou, or the "Iron Woman," has been appointed earlier in February as the new governor of Beheira province, about 130 km north of the capital Cairo, after serving as deputy governor over the past three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 15 min Aliroger1 512,999
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC