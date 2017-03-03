Interview: Egypt's 1st female governor proud of women's rising role

Egypt's recently-appointed first female governor vowed on Thursday to meet the aspirations and expectations of her people in an exclusive interview with Xinhua, and expressed mixed feeling of responsibility and joy to have the honor of being the first female governor in Egypt and the Arab world. Nadia Abdou, or the "Iron Woman," has been appointed earlier in February as the new governor of Beheira province, about 130 km north of the capital Cairo, after serving as deputy governor over the past three years.

