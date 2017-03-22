How laptop ban on international flights could impact you

The new ban restricts passengers on certain flights originating in 8 Muslim majority countries from bringing electronics larger than a cell phone aboard a flight to the United States. "Senior administration officials told us that evaluated intelligence showed that terrorists are still trying to attack commercial airliners and airports, and that they're coming up with innovative ways to pack explosives into consumer electronic devices," said Mark Albert, Editor in Chief for The Voyage Report.

