How laptop ban on international flights could impact you
The new ban restricts passengers on certain flights originating in 8 Muslim majority countries from bringing electronics larger than a cell phone aboard a flight to the United States. "Senior administration officials told us that evaluated intelligence showed that terrorists are still trying to attack commercial airliners and airports, and that they're coming up with innovative ways to pack explosives into consumer electronic devices," said Mark Albert, Editor in Chief for The Voyage Report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,209
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC