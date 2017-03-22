How laptop ban on international fligh...

How laptop ban on international flights could impact you

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The new ban restricts passengers on certain flights originating in 8 Muslim majority countries from bringing electronics larger than a cell phone aboard a flight to the United States. "Senior administration officials told us that evaluated intelligence showed that terrorists are still trying to attack commercial airliners and airports, and that they're coming up with innovative ways to pack explosives into consumer electronic devices," said Mark Albert, Editor in Chief for The Voyage Report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Banned Aid 513,209
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC