Hollywood's Will Smith fascinated by Sphinx during Egypt visit
Hollywood's superstar Will Smith expressed on Sunday his fascination with the Sphinx at the plateau of Egypt 's Pyramids of Giza during a tourist visit to the north African country, accompanying Egyptian archaeologist and former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass told Xinhua. "He asked me how was the Sphinx carved by ancient Egyptians and I told him it was a huge piece of limestone dating back to 4,500 years," the archaeologist told Xinhua over the phone, noting he explained to the American movie star that the Sphinx was sculpted in a way to resemble the face of King Khafre of the second largest Pyramid with a lion's body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|513,076
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC