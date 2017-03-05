Hollywood's Will Smith fascinated by Sphinx during Egypt visit

Hollywood's superstar Will Smith expressed on Sunday his fascination with the Sphinx at the plateau of Egypt 's Pyramids of Giza during a tourist visit to the north African country, accompanying Egyptian archaeologist and former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass told Xinhua. "He asked me how was the Sphinx carved by ancient Egyptians and I told him it was a huge piece of limestone dating back to 4,500 years," the archaeologist told Xinhua over the phone, noting he explained to the American movie star that the Sphinx was sculpted in a way to resemble the face of King Khafre of the second largest Pyramid with a lion's body.

