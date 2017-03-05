Hollywood's Will Smith fascinated by ...

Hollywood's Will Smith fascinated by Sphinx during Egypt visit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Hollywood's superstar Will Smith expressed on Sunday his fascination with the Sphinx at the plateau of Egypt 's Pyramids of Giza during a tourist visit to the north African country, accompanying Egyptian archaeologist and former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass told Xinhua. "He asked me how was the Sphinx carved by ancient Egyptians and I told him it was a huge piece of limestone dating back to 4,500 years," the archaeologist told Xinhua over the phone, noting he explained to the American movie star that the Sphinx was sculpted in a way to resemble the face of King Khafre of the second largest Pyramid with a lion's body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith Michigan 513,076
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC