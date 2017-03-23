Hassan Fathy: Why is Google inspired by his works?
Hassan Fathy's is a name that is instantly recognisable among Arab architects and conjures up idyllic images of hand-smoothed walls and domes covered in adobe, nestled in a verdant countryside while pigeons swoop overhead. This vision is a manifestation of all Fathy is known for; sustainable architecture created along lines that work with the surroundings, using local resources and catering to the needs of its inhabitants.
