Hassan Fathy: Why is Google inspired ...

Hassan Fathy: Why is Google inspired by his works?

Yesterday

Hassan Fathy's is a name that is instantly recognisable among Arab architects and conjures up idyllic images of hand-smoothed walls and domes covered in adobe, nestled in a verdant countryside while pigeons swoop overhead. This vision is a manifestation of all Fathy is known for; sustainable architecture created along lines that work with the surroundings, using local resources and catering to the needs of its inhabitants.

Chicago, IL

