Forget Trump; Slovenian president rules Instagram
In this photo provided by the Office of the Slovenia's president and used on president's Instagram, Slovenia's president Borut Pahor, poses on the stairs at the King Farouk palace in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 5, 2016. Donald Trump may rule Twitter, but he's no match for his Slovenian counterpart on Instagram as Slovenia's president Borut Pahor has been actively using social media to get his message across since 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|J_a_n
|513,239
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC