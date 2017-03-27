Film: 'We Are Egyptian Armenians' and...

Film: 'We Are Egyptian Armenians' and the need to return to an inclusive society

I entered the cinema and was immediately confronted with the feeling that I had come into a very personal and private space.  Conversations were momentarily interrupted as eyes flickered towards the door, as if to check if any other friends had entered.  An elderly man cranks the handle of a record player, the music swells and stories of death, despair, broken families, and broken homes are recounted; stories of genocide.  Local Armenian community members walk us through the events that forced their families to seek refuge in Egypt in the early 1900s, specifically between 1915-1918.  Hundreds of thousands were brutally murdered by the Ottoman army across what was then the Ottoman Empire. Neither the Turkish nor the Egyptian government have officially recognized or acknowledged the Armenian genocide till this day.  Images of captured Armenians, piles of dead ... (more)

Chicago, IL

