Fearing bread subsidy cuts, Egyptians protest

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Hundreds of Egyptians protested around the country on Tuesday, blocking roads and surrounding government offices, after a change to the way bread rations are managed raised fears that the government was cutting food subsidies by the back door. Bread subsidies are an explosive issue in Egypt, where over 70 million receive state rations.

Chicago, IL

