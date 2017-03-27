Egypt's Biggest Mall Brings Indoor Sk...

Egypt's Biggest Mall Brings Indoor Skiing to Africa 4 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bloomberg

Weaving through the packed parking lot toward the Mall of Egypt, a new $700 million retail palace complete with a Dubai-style indoor ski slope, it's easy to think that the country's economy is well and truly on the mend after years of crisis. In fact, Egypt's biggest shopping center is opening its doors after household spending power was hit by a 50 drop in the pound's value following a decision to lift currency controls to ease a crippling dollar shortage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 23 min chazmo 513,353
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC