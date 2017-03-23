Egypt's ambassador to Israel: Peace b...

Egypt's ambassador to Israel: Peace between Egypt and Israel is strong, stable

Yesterday

Speaking at event marking 40th anniversary of Sadat's visit to Jerusalem, Israel's Ambassador says view of peace between the two countries is completely different in Egpyt than Israel. Forty years since Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made his historic visit to Jerusalem and 38 years since the signing of the peace treaty between the two former enemies, Egypt's Ambassador to Israel said that the peace between the two countries is stable, strong and will continue to remain such.

Chicago, IL

