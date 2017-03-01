Egyptian researchers turn shrimp shel...

Egyptian researchers turn shrimp shells into biodegradable plastic

8 hrs ago

Researchers at Egypt's Nile University are developing a way to turn dried shrimp shells that would otherwise be thrown away into thin films of biodegradable plastic they hope will be used to make eco-friendly grocery bags and packaging. Shells and peel shrimp are seen before creating biodegradable plastic bags, a project in collaboration with Nottingham University, at the Nile University in Cairo, Egypt February 28, 2017.

Chicago, IL

