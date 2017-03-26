Egyptian Copts finally fulfilling 'dream' of traveling to Jerusalem
Coptic Easter Sunday is celebrated in Al-Kosheh, Egypt, a Coptic Christian community on May 1, 2016. RNS photo by Fady Hadny AL-KOSHEH, Egypt For decades, merchant Refaat El-Sayeh, a Coptic Christian, wanted to see the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, visit the Church of the Nativity in nearby Bethlehem - but mostly, he wanted to feel closer to God.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|chazmo
|513,329
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC