Egyptian army officer killed in bomb attack

Cairo: An Egyptian army officer was killed and three others were injured when militants targetted a security patrol in the country's restive North Sinai province, officials said today. The explosion took place yesterday when the security patrol which was passing through Assiut street in Al-Arish city was targetted by militants.

