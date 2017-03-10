Egypt woman ballooned in weight due t...

Egypt woman ballooned in weight due to a genetic defect

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The world's fattest woman put on so much weight because of a unique genetic defect which makes her constantly hungry, doctors have revealed. Eman Ahmed, who had ballooned to 78st, is believed to be the only person on earth with the variant in one of her genes that gives her such a huge appetite.

Chicago, IL

