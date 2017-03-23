Egypt doubles ticket price on Cairo metro, angering commuters
Egypt doubled the price of tickets for millions of commuters on Cairo's loss-making metro on Thursday, angering residents already hit by a sharp rise in living costs. Transport Minister Hisham Arafat said the increase to 2 Egyptian pounds , effective from Friday, followed losses of 500 million pounds which put the network at risk, state-owned newspaper Al Ahram reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|48 min
|Banned Aid
|513,246
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC