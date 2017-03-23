Egypt doubles ticket price on Cairo m...

Egypt doubles ticket price on Cairo metro, angering commuters

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Egypt doubled the price of tickets for millions of commuters on Cairo's loss-making metro on Thursday, angering residents already hit by a sharp rise in living costs. Transport Minister Hisham Arafat said the increase to 2 Egyptian pounds , effective from Friday, followed losses of 500 million pounds which put the network at risk, state-owned newspaper Al Ahram reported.

Chicago, IL

