Egypt arrests 70 suspects in restive ...

Egypt arrests 70 suspects in restive Sinai

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Egyptian military and security forces arrested 70 suspects during raids over the past two days in restive North Sinai province bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, a military spokesman said Thursday. "The forces also killed an extremist during his attempt to plant an explosive device on one of the patrol roads and found and destroyed six other explosive devices prepared to target our forces during their movement," the spokesman, Tamer al-Refaay, said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Nina 513,113
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC