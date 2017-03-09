Dynasty in the making: Is another Mubarak eyeing the throne in Egypt?

Cairo: In recent weeks Gamal Mubarak has shown up at a wedding, a funeral and a soccer match, happily snapping selfies with onlookers who are still enamoured by the flamboyant figure who was groomed to succeed his father, Hosni Mubarak, the dictator who ruled Egypt for three decades. Mockingly referred to as Jimmy, the investment banker rose through the former ruling party's ranks, along with a coterie of influential businessmen bolstering his political capital, to run the most populous Arab country for years, before a revolution erupted and Mubarak snr was deposed during the Arab Spring .

