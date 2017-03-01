Court absolves former Egyptian ruler ...

Court absolves former Egyptian ruler Hosni Mubarak of complicity in hundreds of Arab Spring deaths

Egypt's top appeals court cleared former President Hosni Mubarak of any responsibility for the killing of hundreds of people during the 2011 protests that ended his 30-year rule, sweeping away the final legal hurdle to Mubarak's release from detention. The ruling drew cheers from Mubarak's supporters, who have in recent years cast off the stigma once associated with his name to air increasingly vocal demands for his release.

