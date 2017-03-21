Confucius Institute, British University in Egypt ink Chinese language learning MOU

Ahmed Hamad , President of British University in Egypt , signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Mamdouh Ghorab, President of Suez Canal University, at the BUE headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2017. Under the MOU, the Suez Canal's Confucius Institute will provide the BUE with professors and teachers to hold Chinese language programs for college students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.