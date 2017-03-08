Colossus thought to be of Pharaoh Ramses II found in Egypt slum, one...

Colossus thought to be of Pharaoh Ram...

Colossus thought to be of Pharaoh Ramses II found in Egypt slum

Archaeologists from Egypt and Germany have found a massive eight-metre statue submerged in ground water in a Cairo slum that they say probably depicts revered Pharaoh Ramses II, who ruled Egypt more than 3000 years ago. The discovery, hailed by the Antiquities Ministry as one of the most important ever, was made near the ruins of Ramses II's temple in the ancient city of Heliopolis, located in the eastern part of modern-day Cairo.

Chicago, IL

