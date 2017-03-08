Colossus probably depicting Ramses II...

Colossus probably depicting Ramses II found in Egypt

Archaeologists from Egypt and Germany have found a massive eight-meter statue submerged in ground water in a Cairo slum that they say probably depicts revered Pharaoh Ramses II, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. A part of an ancient Egyptian obelisk unearthed on Thursday is seen in the Matariya area in Cairo, Egypt, March 9, 2017.

