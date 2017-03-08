Colossal Statue of Egyptian Pharaoh Discovered in Mud Pit
Archaeologists have discovered a colossal statue, possibly depicting Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses the Great, in a muddy pit in a Cairo suburb, Egypt's antiquities ministry announced today . Split in fragments, the quartzite statue was found by Egyptian and German archaeologists in the heavily populated Ain Shams and Matariya districts, where the ancient city of Heliopolis - the cult center for sun-god worship - once stood.
