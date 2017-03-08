British Ambassador signs joint declar...

British Ambassador signs joint declaration of intent

On 8 March, British Ambassador, John Casson CMG signed a joint declaration of intent with Egypt's Minister for Investment and International Cooperation, Her Excellency Dr Sahar Nasr. The Joint Declaration was agreed during the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Cairo last week.

