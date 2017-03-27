Blog: As Egypt-U.S. relationship moves forward, jailed Egyptian journalists left behind
Among the things Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to discuss during their April 3 meeting in Washington is Egypt's fight against terrorism. Egypt's government has broadly interpreted this fight to include jailing dozens of journalists, including photographer Abdelrahman Yaqot, who a few days before el-Sisi arrives in Washington will have checked in at the local police station, as he must every month to meet the terms of his release from prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|chazmo
|513,361
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Phart Manly
|24
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC