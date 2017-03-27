Blog: As Egypt-U.S. relationship move...

Blog: As Egypt-U.S. relationship moves forward, jailed Egyptian journalists left behind

Among the things Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to discuss during their April 3 meeting in Washington is Egypt's fight against terrorism. Egypt's government has broadly interpreted this fight to include jailing dozens of journalists, including photographer Abdelrahman Yaqot, who a few days before el-Sisi arrives in Washington will have checked in at the local police station, as he must every month to meet the terms of his release from prison.

Chicago, IL

