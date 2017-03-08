Aton Files NI 43-101 Independent Tech...

Aton Files NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Hamama West ...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Aton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed a NI 43-101 independent technical report for the Hamama West Deposit , one of three contiguous zones that comprise the Hamama Project , located within the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession in Egypt. Hamama West hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 341,000 ounces gold equivalent and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 137,000 ounces AuEq*.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 hr J_a_n 513,239
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan '17 Phart Manly 24
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC