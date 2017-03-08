Aton Files NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Hamama West ...

Aton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed a NI 43-101 independent technical report for the Hamama West Deposit , one of three contiguous zones that comprise the Hamama Project , located within the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession in Egypt. Hamama West hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 341,000 ounces gold equivalent and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 137,000 ounces AuEq*.

